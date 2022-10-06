Moldova to host next meeting of European Political Community

Moldova is to host the next meeting of the European Political Community at the suggestion of European Council President Charles Michel in Prague on Thursday.



The proposal was met with approval from the gathered European leaders in Prague Castle, a spokesperson for Michel said. Spain and Britain are to hold the subsequent meetings.



Moldova, bordering Ukraine, and one of the poorest countries in Europe, is not a member of the European Union but was recently granted candidate status for membership in June.



The European Political Community aims at improving cooperation between European countries beyond the borders of the EU, like Britain, Türkiye, the Western Balkans and the Caucasus region.



The Czech Republic hosted the first gathering of the 44-member forum.



