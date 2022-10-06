Austrian mountaineer killed in avalanche in northern Pakistan: Police

An Austrian mountaineer was killed and another injured after they were caught in an avalanche Thursday in northern Pakistan, according to police.

The avalanche struck the famous tourist destination in the Shamshal valley in the scenic Gilgit-Baltistan region, which borders China.

The Austrian pair, along with a local guide, were returning from a trek when the avalanche occurred avalanche, Hunza Police Chief Zahoor Ahmad told Anadolu Agency by telephone.

A female climber and another guide were injured in the accident. Both are said to be out of danger, added Ahmad.

The dead victim and the one who was injured were identified as Feineler Elias, 28, and Kerber Ramona, 25, respectively. They were transferred to Base Camp.

The expedition was scheduled to be back at Base Camp on Oct. 4 but its return was delayed due to inclement weather.

Gilgit-Baltistan is home to five peaks higher than 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) in altitude, including the world's second-tallest peak, K-2.

The region attracts hundreds of climbers from across the globe every year. Expeditions, however, often meet accidents, involving deaths and injuries, due to treacherous terrain and unpredictable weather.

Pakistan's iconic climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr were killed in July 2021, while attempting to scale K2.

Another Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber was killed when an avalanche struck climbers' tent during a strong storm at a height of 5,900 meters on Ultar Sar Peak in the Hunza valley in 2018.





