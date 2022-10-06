About 3,000 Dresden residents told to get out after WWII bomb found

About 3,300 people have been told to evacuate their homes by 9 am (0700 GMT) on Thursday in the eastern German city of Dresden because of the discovery of a World War II-era bomb, according to police.



Police are moving through the area with loudspeakers to alert people about the plans to defuse the bomb. Emergency shelters are in place, though they are asking that people only head to the shelters if they have no other option for temporary housing.



The 250-kilogram bomb was discovered on Wednesday during construction work. The defusing attempt is planned for later on Thursday.