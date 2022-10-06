8 dead, several missing as flash floods hit Hindu festival in India

Eight people drowned and several others went missing after flash floods swept away a large number of people celebrating a Hindu festival in India's state of West Bengal, a senior official said on Thursday.

Moumita Godara, a top official in the Jalpaiguri District, told Anadolu Agency that eight people died while more than 50 were rescued after flash floods hit a large gathering around the Mal River during the immersion of idols for the Hindu festival 'Durga Puja' in West Bengal on Wednesday night.

There is no information about the missing people so far, she said, adding search operations are going on. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said that a large number of people had gathered on the banks of the Mal River to participate in the immersion ceremony.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished by the mishap" in West Bengal. "Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," he said.