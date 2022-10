A senior Russian lawmaker on Wednesday called on military officials to tell the truth about military developments on the ground in Ukraine, in the wake of several bruising defeats.

"We need to stop lying. The reports of the defence ministry do not change. The people know. Our people are not stupid. This can lead to loss of credibility," the chairman of the lower house of parliament's defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov, told a journalist from state-run media.