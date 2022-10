Scholz says France does not seem to have ruled out Pyrenean pipeline

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he did not have the impression France had ruled out building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees and said he firmly believed Europe needed more energy connections.

"We do not have the impression it has been ruled out," Scholz said after a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. "Some connections are maybe not economic every day, but they can become it."