ERDOĞAN CRITICIZES GREEK PREMIERS REQUEST FOR SUPPORT AGAINST TÜRKIYE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized Greece's prime minister Tuesday for seeking help from the US against Türkiye, saying "we will continue to do what is necessary."

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, the Turkish leader pointed out Athens' policy of illegal pushbacks of migrants.

Recalling Türkiye's efforts to rescue migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greece leaves them for dead, Erdoğan stressed that the world remains silent on this issue.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

The Turkish president also mentioned a recent statement by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on seeking support against Türkiye and said Ankara will continue to do what is necessary.

"The Greek premier is asking for help from the US. Asking help for what? Against Türkiye. Whatever you do, we will always do what is necessary. We are ready to do it," added Erdoğan.

On Sept. 28, multiple news outlets, citing Mitsotakis, said Greece is confident about the support from the US and European Union against Türkiye.