The head of Bulgaria's center-right ruling GERB party and former prime minister Boyko Borisov arrives to give a press conference in Sofia on October 4, 2022, two days after the general election in the country. (AFP Photo)

Boyko Borisov, whose centre-right GERB party emerged the winner in weekend elections, on Tuesday outlined plans for a coalition based on policies aligned with the country's membership of the European Union and NATO.



The most important issue of the day was "who is with Putin and who is not," the three-times prime minister said in reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The GERB emerged victor with more than 25% of the vote, but will have to seek partners to form a new government.



Borisov's remarks appeared aimed primarily at the liberal PP party led by Kiril Petkov, which came second in the elections on 20.2%, and at the liberal conservative environmentalist Democratic Bulgaria (DB) on 7.4%. Petkov resigned as prime minister in August after losing a vote of no confidence.



Both of these parties have rejected forming a coalition with the GERB, citing allegations of corruption surrounding Borisov and the GERB dating back to its time in office through April 2021.



While the official results are yet to be published, a total of seven parties are expected to be represented in the new parliament.



Borisov suggested on Tuesday that the party leaders should conduct talks behind closed doors to scout out common ground. He added that he would not be seeking office, either as prime minister or as Cabinet minister.



Bulgaria is currently being governed by a transitional Cabinet. Borisov's GERB sits with the European People's Party in the European Parliament.