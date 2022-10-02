Russia restricts access to music provider Soundcloud

Russia has restricted access to music service provider Soundcloud over alleged false information about the war in Ukraine at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the media regulator Roskomnadzor told the Interfax news agency on Sunday.



According to the report, information about Russian attacks on the civilian population of the neighbouring country and civilian victims by Russian soldiers had been published on the online music distribution platform.



The authority had previously asked the provider twice to delete this information on "the special military operation," as the war against Ukraine is known in Russia. This was not done, it said.



It was initially unclear how severe the restrictions were for Soundcloud.



There are repeated reports from Ukraine that Russian troops are also attacking the civilian population. On Friday and Saturday, Kiev said that car convoys were attacked resulting in civilian casualties.



Reports from the war zone cannot be independently verified.







