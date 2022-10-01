Nicaragua breaks off diplomatic relations with Netherlands: ministry

The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday, accusing the European nation of being "interventionist" for suspending financing for the construction of a hospital.

"Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of the Kingdom of the Netherlands that has offended... with threats and suspensions of works for the common good, communicates to the Government of that country our decision to immediately discontinue diplomatic relations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.