Burkina Faso army captain announces overthrow of military government

Burkina Faso's military junta confirmed a second coup on national television late Friday that toppled the now-previous leader in power since January.

An army officer read a statement that announced the ouster of Lieut. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, the military president of the transition, and introduced Capt. Ibrahim Traore as his successor.

The new junta also announced the suspension of the Constitution, dissolution of state institutions and the closure of borders until further notice.

"All political activity, all civil society activity is suspended, the nation's active forces will be convened," according to coup leaders.

The army instituted a nationwide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes hours after conflicting reports early Friday that was accompanied by gunfire around the presidency and a military camp in Ouagadougou, the nation's capital.

Damiba took power in January against Roch Marc Kabore, blaming him for failing to secure the country in the grip of terrorism.

From Thursday to Friday, the population held demonstrations to demand his departure for the same reasons that encouraged the current coup.