Türkiye neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Friday that three PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq.

"Search, detect, destroy! Three PKK terrorists detected in the Gara region in northern Iraq were neutralized by our SIHA (UCAV, unmanned combat aerial vehicle)," the ministry said in a statement.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.