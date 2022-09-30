Musiala shines as Bayern end Bundesliga crisis 4-0 over Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two other goals as champions Bayern Munich ended a Bundesliga mini crisis 4-0 over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.



Musiala, 19, fed Leroy Sane for a third-minute opener to sooth the nerves of Munich who had gone winless in their previous four league matches, three draws and a 1-0 defeat against lowly regional rivals Augsburg before the international break.



Musiala got the second himself in the 17th after a one-two with Thomas Müller, firing a low shot into the near right corner which goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky failed to keep out.



Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer returned from a coronavirus infection to deny Moussa Diaby before summer signing Sadio Mane ended a scoring drought by netting into the bottom right corner from the edge of the area for 3-0 in the 39th - set up by Musiala.



Mane was on target again in the 56th off Musiala but a video review revealed a foul from Matthijs de Ligt in the build-up while Neuer made a big save from Amine Adli's point blank range effort.



Müller wrapped up matters in the 84th, tapping into the empty net after Hradecky slipped while attempting to clear.



"We must continue this way. We can't say we are back but must maintain this level," Musiala told streaming portal DAZN.



"All of us wanted to win. We want to be number one. There is always pressure at Bayern and we must deal with it."



Bayern moved into temporary second two points behind leaders Union Berlin who are at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Bayern are ahead on goal difference over big rivals Borussia Dortmund who visit Cologne Saturday before hosting Bayern on October 8.



Leverkusen came third last season but have started badly into the new campaign and are now in the danger zone ranked third bottom with five points from eight games.



"We wanted to win. But their dominance was brutal. Bayern dominated us in every aspect," Leverkusen's Kerem Demirby said. "Our situation is very difficult."



Both side now face mid-week Champions League dates, Bayern at home against Viktoria Plzen and Leverkusen at Porto.



