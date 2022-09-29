UKRAINES ZELENSKYY THANKS TÜRKIYE FOR PRISONER SWAP DEAL WITH RUSSIA

Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Türkiye for prisoner swap deal with Russia

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speak, during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP File Photo)

In a video message on Wednesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his Turkish counterpart for securing the prisoner swap deal with Russia.

"I once again thanked Turkish President Erdoğan for helping us to liberate our people from Russian captivity," he said.

Based on the deal, relatives of Ukrainian troops who are residents of Türkiye will be able to visit Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.

"We are working on it," he added.

In a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday, the need to further enhance bilateral defense relations was stressed, Zelenskyy said.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara's readiness to take any steps to help end the Russia-Ukraine war through peaceful means, saying that referendums held in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories would hamper such diplomatic efforts.

After a Turkish-brokered deal on Sept. 21, 215 Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged for 55 Russian servicemen, both sides confirmed.

Now in its eighth month, Russia's war in Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of 5,996 people with 8,848 others injured, according to UN estimates, which feared the actual toll could be higher.