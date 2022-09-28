Istanbul grain deal shows 'diplomacy can bring hope,' China tells UN

China's Ambassador to the U.N. Zhang Jun addresses the United Nations Security Council, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Hailing the Black Sea grain deal signed in July in Turkish metropolis Istanbul, China told the UN that the move has shown that even in conflict situations, "diplomacy can produce results and bring hope."

The comments from Beijing came during a briefing at the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Tuesday.

China's top diplomat to the UN, Ambassador Zhang Jun, said: "The signing of the Black Sea grain initiative has already shown that even in conflict situations, diplomacy can produce results and bring hope."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 215 ships with over 5 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.

Zhang said the task of the UNSC was to "push the parties to open the door to a political settlement as soon as possible."

He, however, added it should include "the respective legitimate concerns in the negotiations, and to put all viable options on the table."

Russia's seven-month-long war on Ukraine has killed and injured thousands of people and triggered the migration of millions. It has also destabilized global energy supplies.

The top Chinese diplomat at the UN said peace must be pursued and upheld by all.

"Bloc confrontation, political isolation, sanctions, and pressurization will only lead to a dead end," he warned.

"The Security Council, as the core of the international collective security mechanism, should make full use of the mediation tools given by the Charter, and stick to the right direction of cease-fire and peace talks," said Zhang.

"It should, in particular, take constructive and responsible actions to accumulate conditions and open up space for a political solution," he said, adding that China will work with all peace-loving countries to continue to make unremitting efforts to deescalate the situation and resolve the crisis.

Zhang stressed China's "position and proposition" on the Ukraine issue is "consistent and clear."

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be observed," he said.