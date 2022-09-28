Ian strengthens into extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, NHC says

Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Air Force hurricane hunters find Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," the NHC said in an advisory issued at 5 am (0900 GMT), adding the storm was "expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding".

The hurricane is located about 75 miles (125 km) west southwest of Naples, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour), the NHC said.