Denmark’s queen strips 4 grandchildren of royal titles

Denmark's queen on Wednesday stripped four of her grandchildren of royal titles.

"Her Majesty has decided that, as of 1 January 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Joachim's descendants can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued," said a statement from Queen Margrethe II's court.

The queen "wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves," said the statement.

Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik, and Princess Athena will all maintain their places in the line of succession to the Danish throne, it added.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf also stripped his grandchildren of titles in 2019.





