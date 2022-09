Orban warns of prolonged war in Ukraine, urges immediate ceasefire, peace talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban said on Monday that the world needs to be prepared for a "prolonged war" in Ukraine.

"We want immediate ceasefire and peace talks," he added.

Decrying the sanctions imposed on Russia, Orban said that the sanctions are causing huge damage to Europe.

"Cause of the economic troubles are the sanctions that are imposed on Russia and the surging energy prices," he said.

"If sanctions on Russia were to be scrapped, the European economy could regain its strength."