Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences in a phone call with Qaradawi's son Abdul Rahman Yusuf, according to the presidency.

Erdogan said Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi displayed the "most beautiful example" of how a Muslim should live, and that the late scholar never compromised on what he believed in throughout his life.

Yusuf, for his part, thanked Erdoğan and noted that a commemorative event would be held in Istanbul next week.