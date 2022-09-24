Plane gets off track while landing, ends up in water in France

According to the statement of the officials on Twitter, the Boeing 737 cargo plane of West Atlantic Airlines got off the track while landing at Montpellier Airport, falling into nearby water.

Three people on the plane got off unharmed as an investigation was opened regarding the incident.

The officials also shared a photo where the front part of the plane seems in the water almost to its wings.

A statement from the governorate of the Herault region said that all flights in Montpellier Airport were suspended until the security investigation on the track is finished.

The statement also added that a company expert on the issue is going to start working to get the plane off of the water.