Palestine calls Israeli forces killing educator ‘extrajudicial execution’

The killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank was an "extrajudicial execution," Palestine said on Saturday.

Israeli forces "executed without trial educator Mohammad Abu Kafiyya, 36, living in the village of Beit Ijza, northwest of Jerusalem," Palestine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Following a traffic accident in the Nablus district, Israeli forces shot the Palestinian driver to kill him, it said.

The Israeli army claimed that a Palestinian drove his vehicle into Israeli forces near the Jewish settlement of Khavat Gilad, southwest of Nablus. No Israeli personnel were harmed in the incident.





