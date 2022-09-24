IRAN POLICE NOT TO BLAME FOR WOMANS DEATH AFTER ARREST - MINISTER

News World Iran police not to blame for woman's death after arrest - minister

"The medical examinations and those of the forensic department show that there was neither beating (by the police) nor a fractured skull," Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi said on Saturday, according to the Irna news agency.

The police in Iran are not to blame for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, according to the country's interior minister, following a week of protests.



He warned against what he described as false interpretations of the incident.



Amini's father strongly criticized the medical report into her death. His daughter did not have any heart problems and therefore could not have died of heart failure, he said.



Amini was arrested on September 13 for violating the strict Islamic dress code.



She fell into a coma and died in hospital days later, but it is unclear what caused her death, which triggered protests and unrest throughout Iran.



Critics accuse the morality police of using violence. The police reject the accusations.



Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating across the country against the government.



On Saturday, more than 700 people were arrested during demonstrations in northern Iran, according to the local police chief.



"We have arrested and detained 739 rioters, including 60 women," Gilan province police chief Asisiollah Maleki said. Several weapons, ammunition and explosives were also seized during the arrests, the police chief said, according to Irna.



According to Maleki, the arrested demonstrators were responsible for injuring more than 100 police officers and damages to public facilities.



Threatening the security of Gilan province is not acceptable, the police chief said, adding that local officers would crack down on the protests.



Earlier on Saturday, Iranian intelligence service said it had foiled several bomb attacks during the wave of protest.



According to an intelligence report published by the Mehr news agency, the attacks were planned by supporters of the former monarchy and militia members in the city of Tabriz in the north-west of the country.



Despite restrictions on internet access including mobile internet, there were unconfirmed reports of more demonstrations against the country's Islamic system overnight.



At least 17 people - and maybe many more - have died during the protests. The exact figure is unclear as the authorities are currently not updating the number of fatalities.



"There are different groups among the victims and therefore exact figures will only be released after investigations," Wahidi said on Saturday, according to local media.



However, the interior minister confirmed that there were deaths among protesters as well as among police and security forces. According to the minister, some people who tried to enter "highly secured facilities" were shot dead by security officers.



Iran claims that the demonstrations are controlled by foreign countries and Iranian exile groups in order to weaken the country or even overthrow the government.



"Protests yes, riots no," said President Ebrahim Raisi.







