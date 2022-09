A boat is tied up before the arrival of Hurricane Fiona, in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada September 23, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada's Nova Scotia early on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, with maximum winds of 90 miles (144 kilometers) per hour.

"Fiona is expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane-force cyclone today, and significant impacts from high winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall are expected," the NHC said.