Finland to restrict entry of Russians

Passengers of a bus from Russia to Finland going to the border control at the Vaalimaa border check point in Virolahti, Finland, on September 23, 2022. (REUTERS)

Finland's Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it moved to restrict Russians from entering its territory amid an influx of those fleeing Russia.

The move comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization that triggered thousands to flee.

Foreign Minnster Pekka Haavisto held a news conference about the restrictions and said: "All tourist travel will be stopped."

Haavisto said Finland will consider allowing those fleeing on humanitarian grounds but avoiding military conscription was unlikely to constitute grounds for asylum.

He said restrictions will take effect within days, possibly next week.



"I believe that after the decision of the government, applications can be started very quickly," he said.



In a meeting Friday, it was decided that significant entry restrictions for Russians will be implemented based on the serious damage to Finland's international status.



Visa granting can be interrupted or restricted, "except for special groups, such as people who come to meet with their relatives," said Haavisto.



Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday that the government is considering ways to heavily reduce the transit of Russians and is contemplating risks that could be caused by those traveling through Finland.



"The government's will is very clear, we believe Russian tourism to Finland must be stopped, as well as transit through Finland," said Marin.



The Nordic country's border is one of the rare entry crossings into Europe after several Western nations closed land borders and airspace to Russian planes in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.