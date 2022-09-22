Zelensky gives five 'non-negotiable' conditions for peace with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out five conditions for peace with Russia, adding they are non-negotiable.

Addressing to United Nations meeting, Zelensky said these conditions include punishment for Russia, restoration of Ukraine's security and territorial integrity, and security guarantees.

He also called for a special tribunal on Russia and a compensation fund, adding that the UN should strip Russia of its veto power.

"Ukrainian neutrality is out of the question," Zelensky said, ruling out also that a settlement can happen on a different basis than the Ukrainian peace formula.

"Russia wants to spend the winter in the territories of occupied Ukraine to prepare for new offensives," Zelensky warned.