Türkiye concerned over Russia’s referenda move in parts of Ukraine

Ankara on Wednesday expressed its concerns over Russia's plans for referenda in parts of Ukraine.

"We are concerned over attempts to hold unilateral referendums in parts of Ukraine under Russian control," said a Foreign Ministry statement, adding that such "illegitimate fait accomplis will not be recognized by the international community."

"On the contrary, it will complicate efforts for reviving the diplomatic process and lead to deepened instability," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier Wednesday a mass mobilization in Russia of 300,000 reservists to support his flagging war effort in Ukraine. In doing so, he offered a dire warning ahead of planned referenda in parts of Ukraine denounced by the West as a "sham" effort to annex additional Ukrainian territory.

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye's support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty.

Türkiye also voiced its "readiness to make any necessary contribution to the solution of the ongoing war via peaceful negotiations."