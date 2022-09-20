Qatar Embassy in Ankara holds promotion activities to 2022 World Cup

The Qatari Embassy in Ankara on Tuesday launched promotional activities to the FIFA World Cup, which the Gulf country hosts late this year.



A volleyball match between Ankara-based secondary schools was held as part of the activities, which saw wide participation of Turkish officials and Arab diplomats, including Turkish Minister of Youth and Sport Mehmet Kasapoğlu.



"We are very glad and proud to host the World Cup tournament in the State of Qatar, since it is the first time that this tournament is held in the Middle East," said Qatari Ambassador in Türkiye Sheikh Mohamed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.



"Today's activities are part of the promotional events to the promised tournament," he added.



Inviting the Turkish people to visit Qatar and enjoy watching the global event, the Qatari envoy said "World Cup does not concern Qatar only, but football fans from all over the world."



"I hope that everyone enjoyed today's events, and I hope again to see Turkish fans in Qatar, as we promise the whole world to hold a special and unforgettable World Cup," he added.



The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to be held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.



