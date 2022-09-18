FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRONS PARTY VOTES TO RENAME ITSELF RENAISSANCE

The party of French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to rename itself Renaissance at a congress on Saturday, where is also absorbed two other smaller parties.



The political movement founded by Macron in 2016 was previously called La République en Marche (LREM), which has been variously translated into English, but is often known as En Marche.



The centrist party, which began using the new name in the 2019 European elections, will also incorporate the centre-right party Agir and the centre-left party Territoire de Progrès.



Renaissance is currently the largest party in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, but lost its absolute majority in June's parliamentary elections.



"This is the start of a new stage for the transformation of our country," Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told the congress. "Today we have turned a new page in our political history," she said, adding that with the name change, the movement had "come of age."



Borne named the fight against climate change, which she said would require courageous and radical decisions, and the achievement of full employment, which she said would safeguard the welfare state, as the joint top priorities of the newly-named party.



She also called for greater equality of opportunity, urging the creation of a fairer and kinder society, and calling for improvements in access to education and health care.



Borne stressed France's importance as an anchor in Europe, but also reminded the congress that there was "no strong France without a powerful Europe."

