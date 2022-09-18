Final Swedish election results confirm narrow win for conservatives

Final results from last weekend's Swedish parliamentary elections confirmed that a right-leaning coalition eked out a majority by claiming 176 seats in the legislature, versus 173 for the incumbents.



Voter turnout was 84% in the September 11 election.



The right-leaning bloc is led by Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party. However, the biggest vote-getter in his bloc are the Sweden Democrats, who took 20.54% of the vote for 73 seats.



Kristersson's move to ally with the right-wing, populist party has been controversial. For years, no party opted to sit with them.



The party with the most votes were the ruling Social Democrats, with 30.33% for 107 seats. But that haul in votes was not enough to carry their coalition to victory. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has already announced plans to step down in light of the defeat.



The shape of the next Swedish government will become clearer on Monday, when initial talks begin about which party will get a chance to form a government. Kristersson is still trying to make sure that the four parties in his coalition have enough common ground to form a government.



Andersson will operate a transitional government until the next one is ready to take over.



