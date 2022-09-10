Nigeria military kills 420 terrorists during month-long operations

More than 400 Boko Haram and Daesh in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed by Nigeria forces in operations in northeast Borno State, an army commander said Friday.

"Our ground troops have killed at least 420 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in many of our operations in Borno State within August," said Maj. Gen Christopher Musa, commander of the Counter-terrorism Joint Task Force Northeast.

He said the air force conducted airstrikes on terrorist locations, leading to the deaths of dozens and the military received an order from the president to stop terrorism in the region before the end of 2023.

Nigeria has faced 13 years of terrorism activities by Boko Haram and its affiliate, ISWAP, in the northern region.

The country shares borders with Cameroon, Chad and Niger -- three nations that have experienced similar terror attacks for more than a decade.





