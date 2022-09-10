Lightning strikes kills 11 in Bangladesh in 2 days

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in lightning strikes in Bangladesh in the last two days, according to reports Friday.

Two brothers were killed in the latest accident in the southwestern district of Khulna while nine other deaths were reported Thursday in the northern district of Sirajganj.

Tensions have risen because of the frequent killings by lightning strikes.

"We are scared of going out of the home during rain or stormy weather now due to lightning strikes," Md. Rashedul Islam, a resident of the Mirpur area in the national capital of Dhaka told Anadolu Agency.

He said residents used to go to the roofs of their homes during downpours to enjoy rain baths. "But the scene is hardly seen nowadays,"

More than 3,000 people have been killed in lightning strikes in Bangladesh since 2011, according to Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief records.

At least 362 were killed in 2021 while 31 lost their lives in June alone.

Data showed that almost 70% of the deaths were recorded in the climate change-affected nation between April and June.

Environmentalists have said tree planting on a massive scale in the country can be very effective in protecting Bangladeshis from lightning strikes along with other preventive measures.