5 more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry Press Office, the Razoni cargo ship, under the flag of Sierra Leone, with 26,000 tons of the Ukrainian corn aboard, leaves the port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP)

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement did not disclose the ships' points of departure or destinations.

Plans have also been finalized for inspections of 12 ships on Saturday, the ministry added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the landmark deal, some 105 ships have carried more than 2.5 million tons of agricultural products through the grain corridor.



























