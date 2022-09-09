Mexican Senate approves bill giving control of National Guard to military

With 71 votes in favor, 51 against, and one abstention, Mexican senators approved late Thursday a bill that adheres the National Guard to Mexico's Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA).

According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the measure will prevent the National Guard from becoming corrupted.

The initiative was ratified in its majority by lawmakers from Lopez Obrador's political party, MORENA, and its allies, which hold the majority in both Congressional houses in the country.

The bill is set to be signed and established by Lopez Obrador in Mexico's legal structure in the following days.

Lopez Obrador's political opposition has pledged to file a legal complaint against the approved bill as unconstitutional before Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice within the next 30 days.

Arguing that the National Guard law, promulgated in 2019 when Lopez Obrador created the public security force, establishes that the National Guard must be civilian in nature.

Opposition senator from the far-right political party-PAN, and possible presidential candidate for 2024, Lily Tellez, denounced the bill as a move to militarize the country while accusing the president of being involved with Mexico's organized crime.

Julen Rementeria, leader of the PAN party in the Senate, said, "Today is a day that if we make a mistake, Mexico will regret it. It will be a black day for Mexico if you approve this."

On Tuesday night, Mexican activists, civilians, and public figures took to the streets in Mexico City to denounce an alleged process of militarization, criticizing the President for giving more power to the military.

Historically, the Mexican armed forces have been involved in cases of violent State repression and forced disappearances in collaboration with organized crime.

Recently, military members have been indicted for collaborating in the disappearance of 43 students in the State of Guerrero in 2014.

Since its inception in 2019, the National Guard has been heavily influenced by the military, with all resources, training, and 80% of its 115,000 members being part of SEDENA.

According to Lopez Obrador, back in 2019, military elements and resources would be a temporary measure, promising that civilians would lead his newly created National Guard. However, over time this turned out to be false.

When asked about his new intentions of militarizing the supposedly civil police force, the Mexican leader said, "I changed my mind."