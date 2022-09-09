5 days since China earthquake, rescue missions continue with death toll up to 88

Five days since a powerful earthquake hit southwestern China, rescue missions continue to find those who went missing on Friday, trapped under the rubble in the province of Sichuan.

The number of deaths caused by 6.8 magnitude quake has climbed to 88, while over 400 have been declared injured, reported the Chinese daily Global Times.

Thirty people remain missing as search efforts continue.

Over 10,000 personnel are working to transport the injured to health facilities.

Hilly terrain, rainfall, damaged roads, and a broken-down communications have made the rescue missions more difficult, with Chinese authorities deploying satellites, drones, and helicopters to help save the quake victims.

Thousands have been displaced and moved to safer places.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake hit the county of Luding in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous region at a depth of 16 kilometers (9 miles) on Monday afternoon.

Shimian county in the Ya'an region and Garze Tibetan Autonomous region are the worst hit.

This is the deadliest earthquake since the 2008 tremors, when thousands of people were killed. The same province was hit by another strong earthquake in 2017, killing 25.

The quake badly damaged homes, historical sites, roads, water facilities, and hydropower stations, affecting electricity supplies and telecommunications.





