UN REPORT ON RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AGAINST ETHNIC UYGHURS CONFIRMS TÜRKIYES CONCERNS

A recent UN report on human rights violations against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China "confirms the concerns expressed" by Türkiye and the international community, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In this note, it is important to acknowledge the findings and evaluations included in the report," spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

Bilgiç affirmed that Türkiye's "expectations and sensitivities concerning the welfare and peaceful life of the Uyghur Turks and the protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms are emphasized both in our bilateral contacts with the Chinese authorities and on international platforms, especially the United Nations."

Citing a probable visit from Türkiye to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Beijing's invitation, Bilgiç said the visit will happen if Ankara's "expectations for meaningful, comprehensive and unhindered visits are met."