Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meets U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and other members of the U.S. delegation at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan September 8, 2022. (AFP)

Taiwan's president received another delegation of U.S. lawmakers in her office on Thursday and vowed to deepen cooperation amid growing tensions with China.



Recent visits to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several delegations of members of congress have drawn ire from Beijing. In response to Pelosi's visit, China held large-scale manoeuvres around Taiwan, followed by a new round of military drills.



U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy, who is leading the delegation, said at the meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen that the visit is "a symbol of Congress's rock-solid commitment to Taiwan."



Tsai said Taiwan will continue to work with the U.S. to forge even closer trade and economic ties. She also addressed the threat from China in her comments.



"Taiwan will not bow to pressure or coercion. We will defend our democratic institutions and way of life," Tsai said.



The delegation arrived late Wednesday and will stay until Friday.



Other members of the delegation include Democrat Kaiali'i Kahele and Republicans Scott Franklin, Joe Wilson, Andy Barr, Darrell Issa, Claudia Tenney and Kat Cammack.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the democratic island part of its territory and opposes any form of official contacts of countries and Taiwan.