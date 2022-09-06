Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant disconnects from Ukrainian electricity grid

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 30, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The last remaining link between the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in southeastern Ukraine and the country's electricity grid was disconnected on Monday, said Ukrainian nuclear power firm Energoatom.

In a statement, the company said that due to clashes in the region, the Ferosplavna power transmission line was disconnected.

On March 4, the nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces. Last week it was visited by international nuclear energy officials, concerned that clashes in the area could lead to a nuclear accident.

According to the statement, it was "the last line linking the ZNPP/ ZTPP hub to the power system of Ukraine!"

"As a result, power unit No. 6, currently powering the ZNPP's in-house needs, was unloaded and disconnected from the grid," it added.

On Aug. 25, Energoatom said two operating units of the power plant were disconnected from the grid for the first time in the history of the plant. A day later, the company announced that electricity generation resumed at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The ZNPP, which was built between 1984 and 1995, is the largest in Europe and is among the world's 10 largest nuclear power plants.

Located near the city of Enerhodar, before the war the plant generated 20% of Ukraine's electricity.

The six reactors, each of which has a net capacity of 950 megawatts, can supply energy to nearly 4 million households with a total electricity production of 5,700 megawatts.

Following a night of clashes with Ukrainian forces, the plant came under the control of Russian forces on March 4, just days after Russia started the war.