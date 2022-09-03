News World Record heat, illegal wells dry out unique marshlands in Spain

Record heat, illegal wells dry out unique marshlands in Spain

DPA WORLD Published September 03,2022 Subscribe

One of the most important marshlands in Europe, the Doñana National Park in southern Spain, has dried out, Spanish newspaper El Pais and regional media reported on Saturday.



The last lagoon, Santa Olalla, is now entirely dry, according to the reports. The reasons include excessive use of water for strawberry fields and tourism spots, as well as this year's drought and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.



The national park, founded in 1969, covers an area of nearly 130,000 hectares, together with a buffer zone and a protected nature reserve. The park has a biodiversity that is practically unique, and is an important resting place for migratory birds.



Situated along the Guadalquivir River, the region is home to a rich range of fauna and flora, including endangered species such as the Spanish imperial eagle and the Iberian lynx. Alongside the marshlands, the park has forests, sand dunes, beaches, bushland and swamps.



The groundwater level in the park has been falling dramatically in recent years, say environmental organizations, due to legal and illegal wells using large amounts of water.



The water is used to supply tourists and agriculture, in particular strawberry fields. The berries are sold across Europe, but their production also increases the nitrate content of the water.



Last year, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg partially admitted a lawsuit against Spain for failing to better protect the national park.



The European Commission said Spain was not taking the appropriate steps to stop the deterioration of protected eco-systems in the marshlands in 2019.



This summer, authorities sealed 71 illegal wells, according to El Pais. However, farmers are likely to drill new illegal wells even if they are caught, because they earn more income from strawberries than the level of the fines for the wells.



Meanwhile the conservative government in the Andalusia region intends to increase the area available for strawberry fields.





































