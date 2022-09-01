Ukraine leader Zelensky urges Israel to to join international sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's president on Thursday urged Israel to join international sanctions against Russia.

In a tweet after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Volodymyr Zelensky said he was counting on Israel's "accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation."

This was their first conversation since Lapid became Israel's premier this July.

Israel has so far refrained from imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Lapid's office said they discussed the latest situation in Ukraine and the Israeli premier "expressed his condolences for those killed and injured in the war, and called for reaching a diplomatic solution in order to end the fighting."

Lapid also advised Israeli citizens against making an annual Jewish pilgrimage to Uman, a city in central Ukraine, citing "life-threatening danger."

In a Twitter post, Lapid said he congratulated Zelensky "on the occasion of Ukraine's 31st Independence Day last week."

"Israel and Ukraine share long-standing ties. We hope to see an end to the war soon, and for Ukrainians to live in peace and prosperity," he added.