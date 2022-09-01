Cholera outbreak kills dozens in DRC: Report

An outbreak of cholera has reportedly killed 48 people in the central province of Sankuru in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local media reported Wednesday, citing health officials.

According to a report published on the privately run local French language news website Actualites CD, health officials detected 401 cases of cholera between Aug. 15-21.

The highest number of cases and fatalities were reported in the Lusambo health zone, with 308 cases and 24 deaths.

The head of the provincial health division in Sankuru, Dr. Aimé Alengo, said they are working with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the media, churches, and communities to sensitize people on how to avoid getting cholera.

Alengo said they are encouraging communities to wash their hands, avoid open defecation and use Aquatabs in drinking water to avoid getting infected.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhea and dehydration.

According to the report, Sankuru province is also battling other diseases such as measles, monkey pox, acute respiratory infections and meningitis.