BANGLADESH ACCUSES MYANMARS MILITARY OF FIRING INTO ITS TERRITORY

Bangladesh accused Myanmar's military of firing into its territory from a gunship helicopter on Wednesday, although no damage or casualties were reported.

The government has been raising the issue of shelling by the neighboring country for several days, and on Monday, the Foreign Ministry summoned Myanmar's Ambassador in Dhaka, U Lwin Oo, after two unexploded mortar shells purportedly launched from Myanmar fell inside its territory on Sunday.

"A Burmese (Myanmar) military helicopter fired in the hilly forest in no man's land today," claimed A K Jahangir Aziz, local government chairman and resident of the Naikhyangchari area of the eastern border district of Bandarban.

Fires from Myanmar military helicopters have damaged his border garden many times, he told Anadolu Agency by phone.

People in border areas are scared due to the loud sounds of gunfire, and they are unable to work late at night, according to Aziz.

He said they have already informed the local authorities and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

"Besides, the areas where the incidents of firing have taken place are very close to the BGB check posts, and they are well aware of the whole situation," Aziz said, adding that security measures have been taken in response to the repeated incidents of firings.

Nearly 4,500 Rohingya have been living in this border area since August 25, 2017, when they fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees mostly in Cox's Bazar district who fled the brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State in 2017.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of the border district of Cox's Bazar declined to comment on the issue. However, he told Anadolu Agency that they would look into the information.

Rohingya and locals have warned that such incidents could escalate the situation and have a negative impact on Rohingya repatriation.