UK’s largest warship breaks down en route to U.S.

The UK's largest warship broke down off the southern coast of England late Sunday as it set sail for the US.

The HMS Prince of Wales, one of the Royal Navy's two aircraft carriers, remains anchored off the Isle of Wight as an investigation is carried out.

"HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue," the Royal Navy said in a statement.

UK Defence Journal, an online defense news site, first reported the issue, which said that the warship's starboard propeller shaft had also been damaged.

The warship had set sail for the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, where it would operate fifth generation F-35 stealth fighter jets as well as drones.

The HMS Prince of Wales, which heads a carrier task group, deployed with a frigate, tanker and group of helicopters and drones.

The F-35 fighter jets are expected to join the carrier in the US.

Prior to its departure and breakdown, Commanding Officer Captain Richard Hewitt in a statement said that "taking the HMS Prince of Wales task group across the Atlantic for the rest of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations, but will reinforce our close working relationship with our closest ally."

"From operating the F35 Lightnings and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, none of this would be possible without the efforts of the amazing sailors on board, many of which are on their first deployment with the Royal Navy," Hewitt added.

The HMS Prince of Wales, which weighs 65,000 tons and cost £3 billion ($3.5 billion) to build, was inaugurated in 2021 in the city of Portsmouth.