Türkiye sends 2nd batch of relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan

Two more Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan departed from the capital Ankara late Sunday, according to the National Defense Ministry.

"Our country's helping hand continues to reach our Pakistani brothers who were affected by the floods. Two more Turkish Armed Forces planes carrying humanitarian aid materials departed from Ankara Etimesgut Airport," the ministry said on Twitter.

Two other Turkish planes carrying relief goods for flood victims across Pakistan landed in the southern port city of Karachi early Sunday, state media reported.

Earlier, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced the establishment of an "air bridge" to provide tents and humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which was hit by heavy floods.

Humanitarian aid materials consisting of 10,000 tents, 50,000 food parcels, 50,000 hygiene materials and 10,000 parcels of baby food were sent to the flood areas in the first stage, AFAD said.

Unprecedented floods caused by historic rains have inundated half of the country and killed over 1,000 people since mid-June.

Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country including tens of thousands of homes, roads and bridges and washed away nearly a million animals.