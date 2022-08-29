Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm palace; curfew called

 Contact Us
Published August 29,2022
Hundreds of followers of an Shiite cleric stormed Iraq's government palace on Monday shortly after he announced he was withdrawing from politics, further deepening an unprecedented political crisis.

Muqtada al-Sadr's followers stormed the Republican Palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries, for the first time. On July 30, they stormed the parliament building to deter al-Sadr's rivals from forming a government.

Iraq's military swiftly announced a city-wide curfew for civilians and vehicles on Monday to quell rising tensions and the possibility of clashes.

Al-Sadr's protesters filled lavish waiting rooms in the palace and chanted slogans in support of the cleric.