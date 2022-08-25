Russian opposition politician Roizman freed, but with strict controls

Prominent Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was released from detention on Thursday - a day after being taken in on charges of spreading falsehoods about Russian activities in Ukraine - but has had his freedoms sharply curtailed.



A court in Yekaterinburg, where Roizman was mayor until 2018, ruled on Thursday that the 59-year-old is barred from public areas and gatherings. Furthermore, he may not receive mail or phone calls or use the internet, reported news website e1.ru.



Investigations into Roizman are ongoing.



He stands accused of spreading false information about the Russian army in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. News about the invasion is heavily censored in Russia, with people at risk of prosecution for even calling it a "war," instead of a "special military operation."



Roizman could face several years in prison, but seemed calm in court, where he said. "Everything will be OK in the end. These kinds of times do not last forever."



He owns a museum and a charity foundation in Yekaterinburg. Despite the government clampdown, his arrest prompted some demonstrations late on Wednesday. Multiple detentions were reported.