Israeli officials fail to arrange 'urgent' phone call between Biden, Lapid: Report

Israeli government officials have failed to arrange an "urgent" phone call between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and U.S. President Joe Biden, an Israeli TV reported.

When asked by Israeli officials for the phone call, the White House replied that Biden was unavailable as he is on "vacation," according to Channel 13.

It, however, said that the conversation between the two will eventually take place and possibly in the near future.

The channel also indicated that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who left for Washington on Wednesday evening, will also not be able to meet his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin since he is also outside Washington.

"At a time when the nuclear talks with Iran are entering the final stage, it can be said that Israel is not an important factor in the basket of American considerations," the channel said.

"Even before talks with Israeli leaders, the United States conveyed its response to Iran's reply to the draft nuclear agreement," it added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli political source said that the gap between Israel and the U.S. is "very large."

On Wednesday, U.S. government officials confirmed that the response to Iran's comments on the EU-drafted plan had been sent, without providing further details.

Iran said that it is making a "detailed review" of the U.S. response.























