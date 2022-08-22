SHERIFFS DEPUTIES SHOT, WOUNDED IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CITY

 Contact Us
Published August 22,2022
Two Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot and wounded Monday at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

One deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance, Sheriff's Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said.

The two deputies were not identified, and there was no immediate update on their condition.

A possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk. The suspect's name was not immediately released.