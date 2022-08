U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19: statement

First lady Jill Biden speaks at an event in the East Room of the White House, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP File Photo)

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has testified positive for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.

After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said.