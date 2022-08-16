Human rights used as excuse to interfere in other nations' affairs: China FM

China has said multilateral human rights institutions should serve as platforms for constructive exchanges and cooperation among all parties, accusing Western countries of passing judgment on others while ignoring their own violations.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a visiting delegation of Geneva-based envoys from developing Asian and African countries that their assertion that "human rights are higher than sovereignty" are "actually an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries."

"The implementation of the so-called 'value diplomacy' is actually forcing countries to choose sides under the guise of human rights, the so-called 'democratic reform' but the result is turmoil, conflict and humanitarian disaster," Wang told the envoys during a virtual meeting on Monday night.

"The lessons of history should be carefully learned, and these actions should be resisted together," China's Foreign Ministry quoted Wang telling the visiting envoys.

Without naming anyone, Wang accused "some western countries" of "judging" others on human rights.

"They only use flashlights to show others but not themselves. They point fingers at the human rights situation of developing countries and turn a blind eye to the human rights abuses of their own countries and their allies. Engage in the practice of selective blindness," he suggested.

The Chinese top diplomat also called for "mutual respect" and opposition to "imposition on others."

"Different countries have differen t national conditions and different histories and cultures. We must proceed from the actual situation of the country and explore a human rights development path that meets the needs of the people," he said.

Wang also urged, what he called, "opposing the choice of favoritism."

"The connotation of human rights is comprehensive. It is necessary to protect civil and political rights, as well as economic, social and cultural rights, including both individual rights and collective rights.

"For developing countries, especially the least developed countries, the right to subsistence and development are the most urgent needs of the people," he explained.

"Multilateral human rights institutions should pay attention to the reasonable demands of all countries, especially developing countries, and further increase their attention and investment in economic, social and cultural rights and the right to development," he added.





