Missing dog found in 500 meters deep cave after 2 months

Abby, a dog that was missing for 2 months, was found on August 6 during a caving project in Missouri, the United States.

The animal was 500 meters deep when it was found by Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, and it was rescued from the cave system in Missouri which is 24,5 miles wide.

Keene said that he saw the animal leaning on a rock, being thin and very weak. He then took its photo before leaving for getting help.

Haley, who assisted Keene, said that it is not known how long the animal was like that but that they knew that they had to get it out.

The two men went down to the cave as it was the only way to get Abby, and before that Keene showed the photo to the residents. at which point one of them recalled Abby, the pet of one of the residents, that was missing since June 9.

After approximately an hour of efforts to get Abby out of vertical and narrow tunnels, the owner of her, Jeff Bohnert, was waiting for them and was very thankful for the rescuers. He then took Abby with great care to his house to cure her.

At the moment, the dog is in the recovery process and its owners are taking care of it.